Nippy Niner to take place on “nippy” January 29

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Nippy Niner 9 Mile and 9k Trail Run will take place Sunday, January 29 in the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. Receiving its name from the “nippy” January weather, representatives of the event encourage riders to come down and “get cold.”

Dwayne James from the North County Race Series and Mike Weiss from Big Shark Bike Co. join us today to give more information on the upcoming Nippy Niner Trail Run.

For more information, visit BigShark.com.

The Nippy Niner 9mile/9k Trail Run

The Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

January 29

Registration 7:30am, Race 9am

801 Strodtman Rd.