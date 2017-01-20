× Police officer, woman shot dead in Louisiana

MARRERO, La. (AP) _Louisiana authorities say that a police officer and a woman he was helping have been shot and killed.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand told local media that Officer Michael Louviere of Westwego was killed in a shooting in neighboring Marrero.

Louviere was 26.

A woman was also killed in the shooting outside of Visitation of Our Lady School, located just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans. Normand says police are looking for 32-year-old Sylvester Holt, who was romantically involved with her.