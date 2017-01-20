× Police shoot and kill Florissant man armed with knife inside home

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – A man was shot and killed inside his home by officers after they say he charged at them with a knife. The Florissant Police Department says they received a call at around noon Thursday from 25-year-old Elijah Smith. He told a dispatcher that he just killed several family members and, “just wants to die by an officer.”

During the call the dispatcher asked for more information from Smith. He stated that he really did not kill anyone and, “is hearing voices and is locked in the basement.”

Smith’s mother met officers when they arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Bay Meadows Drive. She told them that her son was acting erratic and chased her through the home with a knife. Smith’s grandmother and uncle both exited the home after officers arrived. His mother told authorities that her son was in the basement.

A release from the Florissant Police Department states that officers loudly announced their presence when they entered the home. They did not receive any response from Smith. They found Smith with a large hunting style knife in his hand when they opened a closed door in the basement.

Police told Smith to put the knife down. They shot less than lethal-force weapons after he started charging officers. Bean bag rounds and tasers were not enough to stop him. Smith continued to run at officers with a knife in his hand. Two officers shot nine lethal rounds at him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Smith died at the scene. Florissant police have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting.