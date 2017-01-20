St. Louisans prepare for Trump inauguration amid protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, MO (KTVI)-Festivities have already begun in Washington as Donald J. Trump prepares to take the oath as the 45th President of the United States.

Protests against the incoming president are planned this midday at SLU and SIUE. The St. Louis Solidarity Network plans a march at 5 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Broadway in downtown St. Louis.

A Women's March on Washington is planned tomorrow. St. Louisans will be boarding buses this morning for the trip to D.C.

Stay with FOX 2 News for complete coverage of the Trump inauguration starting at 10 a.m. You can also watch it on Facebook live.