Suburban Chicago officer responding to call dies after crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a suburban Chicago police officer has died after crashing an SUV while responding to a call about a crime in progress at a business.

Police say the Bloomingdale officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of family. The cause of the crash is under investigation.