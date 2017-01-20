The lyrics to ‘Now We Belong’ as performed by Missouri State University’s Chorale at Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University's Chorale accepted an invitation to sing at the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the group will sing just before Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president during ceremonies in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

Students who are part of the 50-member Chorale say they are thrilled to be part of the ceremonies.

The Missouri State University Chorale performed an original work, "Now We Belong," written by Minnesota poet Michael Dennis Browne and composed by John Wykoff.

The Chorale accepted the invitation from Sen. Roy Blunt in October, before the presidential election was decided.

Chorale director Cameron Labarr says the event is great opportunity for his group, which would have accepted the invitation no matter the outcome of the election.

These are the lyrics to the song they performed:

Here are the voices of every creature,

Here are the calls of every heart;

Here is the place of strangers' welcome,

We who once walked in strangers' shoes.

Once we were strangers,

We were welcomed,

Now we belong and believe in this land.

Here are the rivers of many echoes,

Here are the leaves of every tree;

Within us live the long horizons,

Winds that stir the sacred stones.

Once we were strangers,

We were welcomed,

Now we belong and believe in this land.

Keep faith, keep watch,

Take heart, take courage,

Guard mind, guard spirit,

Feed love, feed longing.

Here are the cities where we have gathered,

Here are the barns where hope is stored;

We are the gleams of every being,

Filled with the dreams that build the day.

Once we were strangers,

We were welcomed,

Now we belong and believe in this land.

Keep faith, guard mind,

Take heart, guard spirit,

Take courage, keep watch,

Feed longing, feed love.