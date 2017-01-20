Trump adviser Kelly Ann Conway turns heads with ‘Revolutionary Wear’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Dona'd Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Dona'd Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Social media lit up over the colorful outfit worn by Kelly Ann Conway.
The Trump senior adviser called the red, white and blue coat with gold buttons “Trump Revolutionary Wear.”
Some Twitters users felt it had a definite Napoleonic flavor.
The coat is from Gucci and sells for $3,600.