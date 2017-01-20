Video shows anti-Trump protester spitting in officer’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cameras captured the moment an anti-Trump protester appeared to spit in the face of a police officer in downtown Cleveland Friday.

The incident happened as a few dozen people, accompanied by a group of Cleveland bike patrol officers, demonstrated against President Donald Trump's inauguration.

WJW-TV video shows one of the protesters repeatedly elbow and push one of the officers. When the police grab him, he appears to spit in an officer's face.

Police shoved protesters away as they tried to cuff the man.

The man was arrested for assault of a police officer and aggravated disorderly conduct. A woman was also arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct.