APA outreach program to help patients in medical centers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Studies have shown pets have therapeutic value such as reducing heart rate, anxiety, blood pressure and cholesterol. The APA Adoption Center located on Hanley promotes this study through their outreach program, PetReach.

Starting in 1983, PetReach and the APA have sent staff members, volunteers and their animals to various area medical centers and children’s hospitals. It is also known as the first no-fee, pet assisted activity program in the St. Louis area. Director of Humane Education at the APA Jennifer Blome joins us to discuss the program and opportunities to get involved.