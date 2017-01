× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 20, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 20, 2017.

The following high school basketball games were featured on the show;

Chaminade vs Belleville East, Althoff vs Belleville West, Parkway West at Parkway Central, Kirkwood at Pattonville (both boys and girls games).

The show was shorter than it’s normal time, due to coverage of President Trump’s inauguration.