Blues Recall Goalie Pheonix Copley, Jake Allen Remains in St. Louis during road trip

The Blues made a move Friday to address their goalie situation. Pheonix Copley has been recalled from the Blues Chicago AHL minor league team. Number one goalie Jake Allen has been told to stay in St. Louis and reset as the Blues embark on a three game road trip. Copley was acquired in the T.J. Oshie trade with Washington before the 20-15-16 season. He appeared in one game for the Blues last year.

Blues players said after Thursday night's 7-3 loss to Oshie's Capitals, that their slump is on all of them, not just the goalies.