× Little scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Bryan Little scored twice on the power play, Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period and the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.

The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise record for most shots allowed in a period.

Pavelec made 34 saves for the game.

Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.