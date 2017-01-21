× Major Caser activated for murder of 21-year-old man in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad has taken over the investigation of a 21-year-old man shot and killed in Collinsville. The homicide happened around 12:15 pm in the 800 block of South Morrison.

Police say the victim; a 21-year-old African-American male was discovered by officers outside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Anderson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene say the shooter was wearing a dark hoodie and fled the area in a Chevy Cruze or similar vehicle with Illinois license plates. The vehicle was last seen near the intersection of Milburn School Road and Old Collinsville Rod in O’Fallon Illinois.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are urged to call the Major Case Squad at 681-344-2131 ext. 5924 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.