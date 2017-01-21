Man charged with the kidnapping, assault of 12-year-old St. Louis girl found in vacant building

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 20-year-old Tyrone Butler is facing charges of kidnapping, sodomy and assault in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in north St. Louis earlier this month.
The girl disappeared on the morning of January 11th when she didn't show up to meet a friend to travel to school together. She was found a few blocks away from where she was abducted; in an abandoned building in the 5300 block of Terry two days later.
Court documents state that Butler confined the girl to the abandoned building for nearly three days where he physically and sexually abused her, at one point cutting her throat and leaving bruises on her head and face. He faces two counts of assault, one count of sodomy, one count of armed criminal action and one count of kidnapping.
Butler was already on probation in the 22nd Circuit Courts on second degree burglary and stealing misdemeanor charges. His bond is set at $500,000.
Statement from Kimberly Gardner, Circuit Attorney, City of St. Louis
"Today we filed charges against Tyrone Butler, Jr. in the brutal assault and kidnaping of a 12-year-old child as she walked to school last Wednesday morning.
Behavior like this will not be tolerated.
The children of this community deserve to be safe when they leave their homes to walk to school. We as a community must do everything in our power to protect our children so they can lead healthy, productive, happy lives. I encourage those who are willing to come together to protect their neighborhoods and fight crime to contact my office and help us build a stronger St. Louis.
I urge anyone with information about this case to contact my office or police."