Man charged with the kidnapping, assault of 12-year-old St. Louis girl found in vacant building

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – 20-year-old Tyrone Butler is facing charges of kidnapping, sodomy and assault in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in north St. Louis earlier this month.

The girl disappeared on the morning of January 11th when she didn't show up to meet a friend to travel to school together. She was found a few blocks away from where she was abducted; in an abandoned building in the 5300 block of Terry two days later.

Court documents state that Butler confined the girl to the abandoned building for nearly three days where he physically and sexually abused her, at one point cutting her throat and leaving bruises on her head and face. He faces two counts of assault, one count of sodomy, one count of armed criminal action and one count of kidnapping.

Butler was already on probation in the 22nd Circuit Courts on second degree burglary and stealing misdemeanor charges. His bond is set at $500,000.

