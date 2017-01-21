Police and clergy seek publics’ help to find killer of Toni Stevenson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Clergy and police spoke out Saturday for an end to the violence claiming too many lives. Today both made a plea for help in finding those responsible for the shocking murder of 15-year-old Toni Stevenson.

Stevenson was gunned down as she sat in a car just outside her north St. Louis home.

Police say two men with assault weapons fired multiple shots at Stevenson and that she was targeted.

Toni was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law High School, friends and family say she was a girl with a lot of energy, full of ambition, which was cut short by her killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-tips.