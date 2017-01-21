Police seek publics’ help to find missing 90-year-old man

S T. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis city police are on the lookout for a 90-year-old man missing in North St. Louis. Police say John “Jack” Byrne was last seen around 8:45 am in the 700 block of Lake Lane. He was on foot and wearing a black and brown knit skull cap, blue and black fleece zipper jacket, blue long-sleeved t-shirt, black jogging pants, white socks and white tennis shoes.

Mr. Byrne has some medical issues and walks with a shuffle. He’s known to frequent the tennis courts at Union and Waterman, Portland Place and St. Louis and St. Louis workout at Union and Lindell.

If you’ve seen Mr. Byrne, place call 911 or your local police department.