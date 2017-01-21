× St. Louis murder suspect killed 3 others in 1973

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police and court records say a man accused of fatally shooting a St. Louis apartment complex’s assistant manager killed three in-laws in that city more than four decades ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 78-year-old Torrance Epps was charged Friday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and felony gun felony charges related to the previous day’s killing of Tiandra Johnson.

Police allege Epps shot 32-year-old Johnson after accusing her of stealing his money.

Epps had been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 1973 fatal shootings of three in-laws. Epps served 14 years, was paroled in 1988 and was returned to prison in connection with a food stamp fraud case. He was paroled again in 2003.

Online court records don’t show whether Epps has an attorney.