× St. Louis police seek public’s help in fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in trying to determine who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl outside her home as she returned home from a high school basketball game.

Describing Toni Stevenson as “a good, hard-working student who was well-liked,” police Capt. Mary Warnecke says investigators believe the community knows something about her shooting death Tuesday. Warnecke says “we are pleading with them to come forward.”

Stevenson was a sophomore at the Northwest Academy of Law magnet school and was on the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams.

Police have said two masked gunmen with assault rifles fired at Stevenson. She died at the scene.

It was the second fatal shooting since December involving a student from Northwest Academy. Damani Aitch was killed last month.