ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Tim and Virginia found the formula and are taking it to Hidden Valley Ski Resort for some winter weather fun. Don’t miss the excitement when these two hit the slopes; or should I say, when the slopes hit them!

Snowboarding, skiing, maybe even some sledding, and ice skating in a place you might not expect.

In addition to the frozen fun, we’ll warm your heart with the story of a local teen who’s making a difference with mittens, as well as introduce you to a St. Louis family who moved to Nicaragua to serve the needs of children. All that plus a game show, this week on The Thread!