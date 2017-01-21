Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. _ Four people were killed early Saturday when a tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials in Mississippi said. The city of Hattiesburg said via its Twitter account that four people had died after a tornado blew through the city and surrounding area.

Mayor Johnny DuPress has signed an emergency declaration for Hattiesburg. Significant injuries and structural damage was reported.

The city also said via Twitter that Hattiesburg firefighters and police are going door-to-door to try to rescue victims.

Greg Flynn of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said “massive damage” was reported in a three-county area that was struck by a tornado at around 4 a.m.

Sun coming up over down town Hattiesburg. Structures are destroyed. #mswx pic.twitter.com/nk60OcHIiZ — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 21, 2017

DAMAGE ALERT: Road blocked in Petal next to Chevron on Main St Petal by Bowling Alley. Building blown in the middle of the road.#mswx pic.twitter.com/y40HqjUVBL — Terrica Washington (@WDAMassignments) January 21, 2017