Walk to remember teen killed in front of home, plea for less violence

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - People will come together Saturday morning in north St. Louis to remember a teenage girl who was shot and killed earlier this week by two masked gunmen with assault rifles. St. Louis police say that there are still no arrests in the ambush style murder of Toni Stevenson, 15. Detectives are asking people to come forward with information.

The walk to remember her and plead for less violence in the community will begin at 8:00am Saturday at Northwest Academy of Law High School on Riverview, where Stevenson was a sophomore.

Stevenson was shot and killed in her car outside of her home on Thekla near Mimika on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, as she drove home from one of her basketball games. Police say two gunmen wearing masks and armed with assault weapons ran up and opened fire.

Stevenson was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen fled. Police do say that she was the intended target of the shooting.

Those who knew Toni Stevenson say she excelled in academics and athletics. She played three sports including basketball. On Friday, Toni’s basketball team payed tribute to her by putting flowers and her jersey on an empty chair. There was also a memorial for her hanging from the gym wall.

There are video cameras mounted on the home where Toni lived. Those cameras appear to be pointing in the direction of where the shooting happened. While police did retrieve footage from the cameras, they say releasing that surveillance video would not help in the ongoing investigation.