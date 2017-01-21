× Wilson scores 19, leads Michigan in 66-57 win over Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ D.J. Wilson scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, helping Michigan build a double-digit lead in a 66-57 win over Illinois on Saturday.

The Wolverines (13-7, 3-4 Big Ten) lost to the Fighting Illini (12-8, 2-5) by 16 points Jan. 11 on the road.

Michigan’s Derrick Walton had 11 of his 13 points in the second half and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds. Zak Irvin scored 15 and Moritz Wagner added eight points for the Wolverines.

Illinois didn’t have a player in double digits until there was 4:23 left, when Malcom Hill made a jumper. Hill finished with 16 points while reserves Te’Jon Lucas scored eight and Mike Thorne had seven points.

The Wilson-led Wolverines took control with a 13-3 run midway through the first half. The 6-foot-10 junior forward helped Michigan turn a one-point deficit into a 22-13 lead with 10 points in fewer than eight minutes. He made a 3-pointer, baskets off offensive rebounds and a free throw during the dominant stretch.