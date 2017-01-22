× Alderman may decide fate of St. Louis MLS stadium proposal Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The chance for voters to decide if the city should help fund a soccer stadium is postponed, but not dead. The board of aldermen failed to take a vote Thursday, keeping the measure in committee.

Alderman Lewis Reed said he hopes the city funding portion, $60 million, requested from the group trying to bring a team here will get voted out of committee so the bill will reach the ballot in April, giving voters a chance to decide.

Reed says the issue will come up again in committee on Tuesday and he hopes it’s voted out of committee at that point.