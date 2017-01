Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Combining pancakes and art is what the chefs at Dancakes do. Daniel 'Dr. Dan' Drake went viral a few years ago while working at the Courtesy Diner in south St. Louis. His artistic pancakes made the rounds on the internet and now he makes them full-time. He started a company with Hank Gustafson and now they cater, make parties special and tale commissions.More information: Dancakes.com