ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A deadly discovery was made Sunday morning in north St. Louis. Homicide detectives were called to a scene near Kingshighway and I-70 just before 8 am.

Police say a man’s body was found in an alley of the 5000 block of North Kingshighway. The victim appears to be in his 60’s and had head trauma.

The homicide marks the 9th murder of the year for St. Louis.