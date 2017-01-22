Makenzie Silvey – Total Access Urgent Care Athlete of Week – Saturday, January 21, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edwardsville High School basketball player Makenzie Silvey is this week's Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, January 21, 2017. Silvey is one of Tigers averaging in double figures. Edwardsville is unbeaten so far this season at 20-0. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has Silvey's story.