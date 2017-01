× O’Fallon MO police investigating shooting on Joan Drive

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – O’Fallon Missouri police are investigating a shooting that happened on Joan Drive Saturday night around 9:30 pm. Police say a dispute over money sparked the shooting, with one person using a handgun to fire at moving vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired, but no was injured.

Police are looking at 2 persons as suspects in the case.