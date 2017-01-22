St. Louis church to reopen after arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A church tagged with graffiti and set on fire is opening its sanctuary back up for service Sunday morning. It's been six months since Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church was intentionally set on fire. Members say they are not going to let an arsonist stop them from worshiping. The pastor says it cost more than $200,000 to repair the church.

The arson happened in July at around 2am in the 5500 block of Gilmore Avenue. Police arrived after an alarm sounded. Investigators found the church on fire and a rear door forced open. Chairs were burned and light fixtures melted.

Security cameras showed two or three men outside of the church gate, but they evaded the camera when they got closer to the church. The church was also tagged with racial profanity. The pastor said the damage was so severe, insurance adjusters recommend tearing the building down to bare bones and starting over.

The pastor says they did not have to rebuild and the members of the church put in a lot of hard work and long hours cleaning and making repairs along with contractors.

The FBI and police are still searching for the suspects.