× Tower Grove Park crafts ‘Master Plan’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tower Grove Park could be getting a face lift with more than 200 people doing the planning. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that supporters crafted a master plan at an open house on Wednesday.

The hundreds op supporters who showed up were asked to write their ideas on a post-it note and stick them on a map of the park.

The Tower Grove Park Board of Commissioners has about $100,000 in grants and donations to improve the 150-year-old park.

A final plan is expected to be ready by August.