Urban Chestnut celebrates 6th anniversary with beer festival

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Looking for something to do this Sunday? How about a beer festival to celebrate Urban Chestnut. The brewery is throwing a party for it’s sixth anniversary. Enjoy some beer, listen to some live music, and get a commemorative sampling glass to take home. Plus be one of the first to taste the brewery’s new anniversary beer.

The celebration is at Grove Brewery and Beer Hall on Manchester avenue from 1pm-5pm Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for $40.