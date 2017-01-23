× 500 Suits for 500 Heroes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–There will be over 500 suits given away to over 500 heroes—those who serve in the military or are now retired. Business suits, including shirts, blazers, ties and shoes, have been donated to give to soldiers and veterans who may be looking to rejoin the workforce so that they can dress to impress for potential job interviews.

When soldiers and veterans bring their military ID to the designated pick-up location, which is Greg Mans Farmers Insurance Agency LLC, until 2 o’clock PM today, they will be provided with a suit of their choice to show appreciation for their bravery and service to the country.