Accident reconstruction called to fatal hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis city police are on the scene of a fatal accident that killed pedestrian Monday evening on the city’s northside. The accident occurred just before 6 pm at North Kingshighway and Vernon Avenue.

Police the male victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Kingshighway and landed on a vehicle going southbound.

The driver of the southbound vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Police are searching for the northbound vehicle and driver.

Accident reconstruction has been call to the scene to determine what happened.

An investigation is ongoing.