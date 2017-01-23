× AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–80 percent of Cardiovascular Disease fatalities are preventable, yet it still claims the lives of one in three women annually. Therefore, it is important for women to know their numbers regarding their heart health.

Dr. Toniya Singh is a cardiologist and a board member of the American Heart Association and she provided us with the list of numbers women should pay close attention to and be informed of by their doctors. This list goes as follows:

Total Cholesterol HDL (good) Cholesterol Blood Pressure Blood Sugar Body Mass Index (BMI)

-What can we do with this knowledge?

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases. It`s time for all women to learn the most critical numbers in their life — their hearts depend on it.

February is American Heart Month and a time to observe “Go Red for Women”. To support this cause, Friday February 3rd is Wear Red Day.

If you’d like more information follow the link in our FOX 2 News app and http://www.goredforwomen.com