ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man missing from a residential care facility.

Thomas Price III disappeared from Rathford Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. He is 40-years-old, 5'6" tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Price has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is known to be violent.

Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Louis County police.