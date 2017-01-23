× Madonna attempts to explain ‘blowing up White House’ comments

Madonna said she was just trying to express herself at the Women’s March on Saturday.

But the superstar singer stirred controversy with some of her more passionate remarks at the Washington, D.C. event.

That’s because in addition to dropping a few “F-bombs,” she also indicated just how upset the election results had made her.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

In an Instagram posting on Sunday, Madonna said she wanted to clarify her statements.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote. “My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love’.”

She added, “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

“However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything,” she said. “And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Some commentators aren’t seeing her speech as a metaphor.

Former speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said on “Fox & Friends” Monday that the singer is part of an “emerging left-wing fascism.”

“Frankly, the truth is she ought to be arrested for saying she has thought about blowing up the White House,” he said.

Some on the left made a similar argument in August after then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a comment that some took as inciting violence against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate.

“Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment,” Trump said during a speech in Wilmington, North Carolina. “By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know.”

By Lisa Respers France, CNN