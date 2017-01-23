Managing your digital footprint’s life…after death

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– We post, blog, and tweet in order to keep in touch with friends and family and speak our minds on our very own public platform which we’ve created for ourselves. However, it is important to bear in mind that there will come a time when we will pass on—yet our virtual lives will live on. Photos, blogs, passwords and even your financial information will still be floating in cyberspace. Why should you care? After all, you won’t be here, but on the other hand, your loved ones will. Here’s how you can take control of your social media accounts while you still can. Tech guru, Scott Schaffer, suggests we take the initiative to manage our accounts now, for our loved ones’ sake.

Consider a “Digital Will” to be written by a designated family member or friend, also known as a “Facebook Legacy Contact”. This person can write posts in your memory by creating a “Memorialized Account”.

In addition to keeping your memory alive via posts, they can download all public activity while your messages are still kept private as those will not be available. After some time, however, they can access your vault. You may also assign a “Digital Executor”.

If thoughts of preparing your digital footprint for the afterlife overwhelm you, discussing your options with a lawyer is always an option.