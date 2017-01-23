Nationwide recognition for young pediatric cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – Roxie Schopp is a pro when it comes to overcoming obstacles. Now she’s got an all-star title to go with her attitude.

“When Roxie was three-years-old she was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, which was a very aggressive tumor and pediatric cancer,” said Holly Schopp, Roxie’s mom.

“Probably four surgeries, a bone marrow transplant, I don’t remember how many chemotherapies,” says Nick Schopp, Roxie’s dad. “It’s been a multiyear process.”

“I think neuroblastoma,” said Roxie Schopp, Ace Foundation national ambassador. “But that’s where I was diagnosed at Children’s Hospital and I had to stay there for quite a while.”

Since three years of age, she’s spent time at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Monday afternoon she was named the national Ace Cares for Kids All Star.

“So each year we pick one child that’s treated at a Children’s Miracle Network hospital to serve as our ambassador for the year,” said Chris Doucet, manager of the Ace Hardware Foundation. “That child shares their story and their face appears in over 4,000 Ace stores across the country.”

Schopp got the surprise in from of her classmates at Ross Elementary School Monday afternoon.

There will be a few appearances where she’ll learn to cut keys and mix paint, not to mention taking a trip to Disney World.

The eight-year-old was nominated for the honor because of her outreach to other children facing similar situations.

“She really likes to help out and participate and let other kids know that it is bad but it`s not all bad,” said Nick Schopp. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I don’t want people to go through the same treatment that I had to do, because nobody likes to be in the hospital,” said Roxie Schopp.