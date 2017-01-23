pet-of-the-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet Gerttie, an adorable and piggy-faced three-year-old terrier mix! She is a total baby and can get a little hyper, but mostly loves belly rubs and cuddles.

Despite being a big, strong dog, Gerttie is frightened by cats whenever they look her way! She is friendly with other dogs and keeps her kennel clean.

If you are interested in learning more about Gerttie, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.