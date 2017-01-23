Pet of the Week – Gerttie

Posted 12:10 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, January 23, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Meet Gerttie, an adorable and piggy-faced three-year-old terrier mix! She is a total baby and can get a little hyper, but mostly loves belly rubs and cuddles.

Despite being a big, strong dog, Gerttie is frightened by cats whenever they look her way! She is friendly with other dogs and keeps her kennel clean.

If you are interested in learning more about Gerttie, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.

