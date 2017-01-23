× Police find $200,00 in stolen property after Surdyke Motorsports investigation

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Police have arrested a man in connection with $200,000 in stolen items. David Willyard, 26, is charged in Jefferson County with possession of stolen property. Investigators are looking for two other persons of interest in connection with this case.

Eleven all-terrain vehicles were stolen over several days in December 2016 from Surdyke Motorsports in Chesterfield. The theft was caught on video surveillance cameras. A lengthy investigation into this theft led to the arrest of Willyard. Authorities recovered eleven vehicles and additional stolen property from other crimes outside of Chesterfield.

Two persons of interest in this case identified by police are Jacob Willyard, 20, and Jess Stoneking, 30. Anyone with information about their location are asked to contact the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.