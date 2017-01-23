× Police investigate after 2 men found dead in Hannibal home

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) _ Police in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home.

Police were called just before 11 a.m. Saturday to a home on a call about an unspecified problem. Officers found the two bodies inside.

Names of the victims have not been released, and police have not disclosed any details about how they died.

Hannibal, with about 18,000 residents, is about 115 miles north of St. Louis.