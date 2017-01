× Shots fired near St. Louis University prompt tweet to shelter in place

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis University shortly before 9 pm Monday night tweeted, “Shots fired near (LRC building, shelter in place. Officers on scene.”

The Learning Resource Center is on SLU’s medical campus located at 3900 Lindell.

Fox2 has crew on the way to the scene.

More details as they become available.

