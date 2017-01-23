St. Louis river tour company to be featured on The Travel Channel

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Big Muddy Adventures, a local company that gives canoe and kayak tours on the Missouri and the Mississippi Rivers, are making a name for their company through a cocktail shown on national television. About a year ago, The Travel Channel reached out and asked Big Muddy to give a river tour to the television show The Booze Traveler, hosted by a bartender who travels around the world, drinking different alcoholic drinks.

The cocktail they made, a Mark Twain cocktail known as a scotch cocktail so Jack Maxwell, the host of The Booze Traveler, could feel like Mark Twain floating down the Mississippi. Founder and Head River Guide Mike Clark and General Manager Roo Yawitz join us for information on their cocktail and the airing of their episode on The Booze Traveler.

Big Muddy Adventures will be hosting a watch party for their upcoming episode this Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m at the Gramophone in The Grove.

Monday, January 23

8 p.m

The Gramophone

4243 Manchester Ave.