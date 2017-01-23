Win a pair of Country Megatickets before they go on sale – Instagram entry
The Bandana’s Bar-B-Q Country Megaticket is your season ticket to SIX BIG country shows coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am here.
FOX 2 is giving away a pair of lawn tickets before they go on sale EVERY DAY THIS WEEK! Register to win tickets to all six shows valued over $500.00 to be in the audience when 6 headliners and 11 supporting acts are here! Earn a bonus entry when you share this link with your friends and they enter.
Hurry! All entries are due by Friday, January 27th at Noon.
ENTER HERE
Megaticket Artists and Dates:
- LUKE BRYAN with Brett Eldredge – Saturday, June 3
- FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE with Nelly and Chris Lane – Sunday, June 25
- JASON ALDEAN with Chris Young and Kane Brown – Friday, July 21
- DIERKS BENTLEY with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi – Saturday, July 29
- LADY ANTEBELLUM with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young – Friday, August 18
- BRAD PAISLEY with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell – Sunday, September 24