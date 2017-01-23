Win a pair of Country Megatickets before they go on sale
The Bandana’s Bar-B-Q Country Megaticket is your season ticket to SIX BIG country shows coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am here.
FOX 2 is giving away a pair of lawn tickets before they go on sale EVERY DAY THIS WEEK! Register to win tickets to all six shows valued over $500.00 to be in the audience when 6 headliners and 11 supporting acts are here! Earn a bonus entry when you share this link with your friends and they enter.
Drastically increase your chances of winning. Enter through the link on FOX 2’s Instagram page. Don’t forget to follow us too! @FOX2Now on Instagram.
Hurry! All entries are due by Friday, January 27th at Noon.
ENTER HERE
Megaticket Artists and Dates:
- LUKE BRYAN with Brett Eldredge – Saturday, June 3
- FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE with Nelly and Chris Lane – Sunday, June 25
- JASON ALDEAN with Chris Young and Kane Brown – Friday, July 21
- DIERKS BENTLEY with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi – Saturday, July 29
- LADY ANTEBELLUM with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young – Friday, August 18
- BRAD PAISLEY with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell – Sunday, September 24