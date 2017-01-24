2 struck, 1 dead in fatal accident near St. Clair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of fatal pedestrian accident near St. Clair Missouri. Shortly after 8 pm 2 pedestrians on North Service Road West were struck by 2 vehicles.

Authorities say an adult woman and man were walking on the road when the woman was struck by a vehicle. The man went to help his friend and was struck by another vehicle.

The woman died at the scene, while the male friend was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene to determine what happened.