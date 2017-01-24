89th Academy Award nominations released

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – “La La Land” leads the pack in the race to 89th Academy Awards with 14 nominations. This ties the film with “Titanic” and “All about Eve” for the most nominations in Oscar history. “La La Land” received nominations from some of the top categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Score and Original Song.

Also, Meryl Strep received her 20th nomination with her role in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” making her the most Oscar nominated actress. Denzel Washington (“Fences”), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Lin Manuel Miranda (“Moana”) are among this years nominees.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 89th Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday February 26.