Carbondale man arrested in connection to Collinsville homicide

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad, U.S. Marshals Service and Carbondale Police Department have arrested a suspect in the murder of Montrea L. Marshall.

Police say late Monday evening officers arrested 23-year-old Kaleb E. Freeman of Carbondale Illinois in connection to the murder of Montrea Marshall. Police believe Freeman and a female companion traveled from Carbondale this past Saturday to meet with Marshall, who Freeman was acquainted with.

After arriving at the Collinsville apartment of Marshall, an argument broke between Marshall and Freeman. Freeman allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Marshall in the chest near a stairwell.

Freeman fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Cruze, which was described by witnesses at the scene. That information helped law enforcement agents to locate Freeman in Carbondale Illinois.

Freeman has been charged with first degree murder.

It’s not known if Freeman is being held in Belleville or if a bond has been set.