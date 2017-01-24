Christen Michel Skin care discusses skin treatment product

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Complexion Studio specializes in cutting edge ways to treat unwanted age spots, sun spots and skin tags. The technology, the CryoClearA, will freeze skin spots to the epidermal layer of the skin, which provides a safe and effective treatment.

Christen Michel is an esthetician and the CEO of Christen Michel Skin Care and joins us to discuss the procedures and products at The Complexion Studio.

The Complexion Studio (located inside of Belleza Salon)

3449 Pheasant Meadow

O’Fallon, MO 63368

www.christenmichel.com