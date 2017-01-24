Deadline for MLS stadium proposal on April ballot today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Today is the deadline for St. Louis City officials to approve items for the April 4th election ballot. It does not appear proposals for a St. Louis soccer stadium or money for Scottrade Center improvements will meet today's deadline.

The leader of the SCSTL ownership group, Dave Peacock, says the soccer stadium issue is still alive. He`s optimistic the $200 million stadium could be built after city voters eventually approve spending $60 million on the project.

Peacock says city leaders and voters need to learn the plan`s specifics.

"I think we have more time this week and next week to get people really comfortable and educated on the finance agreement and the details we feel the agreement protects the city and shifts the risk on the ownership group," said Peacock.

Even if the ballot issues miss today's deadline a judge may have to rule to allow the issue to be put on the April ballot. Peacock's group also faces another deadline to apply for an MLS expansion franchise by January 31st.

He says they'll meet that deadline.