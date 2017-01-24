Expert seeks to spread awareness for lipedema

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Lipedema is a fat disorder that affects up to 10% of the female population; however, many of the women who have this disease are unaware. Lipedema is the uneven distribution of fat in the legs, thighs and ankles. The disease causes tenderness, easy bruising and eventually, the blockage of fluids, which can lead to infection.

Awareness for this condition is starting to grow among doctors and physicians, but public awareness is very low. Medical Director of the Laser Lipo and Vein Center Thomas Wright joins us to provide more information on the diagnosis and treatment of lipedema.

For more information, visit www.lipedema.net or www.laserlipoandveins.com.